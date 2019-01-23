Columbia Police searching for suspect in connection to several armed robberies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect, accused of stealing money from a discount store Tuesday night.

Columbia Police say the man was seen on surveillance video robbing the store, located off Leesburg Road.

Investigators say the man also matches the description of a suspect in connection with two similar crimes.

Columbia Police say investigators are asking anyone to take a close look at the gray athletic shoes in the surveillance picture and the robber’s stance.

According to Columbia Police, the armed robberies took place on these dates:

January 21, 2019, | Approximately 9:00 p.m. |619 Beltline Boulevard – Dollar General

January 22, 2019, | Approx. 9:30 p.m. | 2800 Leesburg Road – Family Dollar (Surveillance Picture)

January 22, 2019, | Approx. 10:00 p.m. | 2715 Main Street – Lil Cricket Convenience Store

Investigators say the man should be considered armed and dangerous.