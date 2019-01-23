Ex-SC corrections officer accused of stabbing inmate multiple times, FBI says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Federal Bureau of Investigation agents have arrested a former correctional officer accused of using a knife or “shank” to stab an inmate multiple times at Kirkland Correctional Institute.

Jarrell Kwabbie Boyan, 28, was charged with Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law Obstruction of Justice.

Boyan was arrested January 22, at his place of employment.

According to a federal indictment, in October 2016, Boyan allegedly persuaded other correctional officers to provide false and misleading information about the relevant events to investigators.

“This cruel act, as alleged, erodes public confidence in law enforcement, who are supposed to protect and serve all our citizens. These violent deprivations of a Constitutional right will always be a high priority for the FBI,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Alphonso Norris.

This matter was investigated by the FBI with the assistance of the South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services and is assigned to Assistant United States Attorney Alyssa Richardson of the Columbia office for prosecution.