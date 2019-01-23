Man wanted for robbery of Exxon gas station on Rabon Road, Richland County deputies say

Quintara Hatten,

COLUMBIA,  S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for robbery.

On Jan. 18, around 11 p.m., a man walked into the convenience store of an Exxon gas station in the 100 block of Rabon Road. He lifted his shirt and displayed to the clerk what looked like a firearm on his waistband.

The clerk then opened the register drawer, and the suspect grabbed the money inside before fleeing.

The suspect is described as wearing a black stocking hat, a burgundy sweatshirt and tan pants.

Anyone who can identify this man is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

