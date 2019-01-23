Orangeburg deputies investigating suspicious car crash where driver was found with a gunshot wound

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies are investigation a suspicious car crash where the driver appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.

Initially troopers with the SC Highway Patrol were called out after several motorists reported a vehicle crash on Magnolia Street.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators were called when it was discovered the driver may have suffered from a gunshot wound.

A handgun was found inside the vehicle.

The unresponsive driver was transported to a Midlands hospital for treatment.

Investigators are attempting to determine at what location the initial incident occurred and how, but investigators are not ruling out anything and looking at all possibilities.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.