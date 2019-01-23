Richland County deputies searching for suspect wanted for gas station robbery on Two Notch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for robbery.

On Jan. 18, a man walked into the Pitt Stop in the 7400 block of Two Notch Road around 9 a.m., and told the clerk to open up the register. The man unzipped his jacked, implying he had a weapon. The woman provided the suspect with the money in the register. He then asked her to walk into the store’s office, while he fled.

The man is described as a being around 6-feet tall, weighing between 150 and 180 pounds and being between 35 and 45 years of age. He was wearing a tan jacket, jeans, white shoes and a green undershirt.

Anyone who can identify him asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.