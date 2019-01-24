Columbia police officer credited with saving crash-victim’s life

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook is commending one of his officer’s life saving action.
Holbrook says Cpl. Justin Poage responded to a collision Saturday morning where a man on a motorcycle had been struck by an impaired driver.
Police say one of the motorcycle driver’s legs was severed during the accident.
That’s when Cpl. Poage immediately used his department issued tourniquet to stop the bleeding likely saving the man’s life.

