Lexington Police Department accepting Spring 2019 applicants for Citizen’s Police Academy

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department is currently seeking applicants for their upcoming Citizen’s Police Academy.

The purpose of the Citizen’s Police Academy is to provide an opportunity for attendees to gain a better understanding of the day to day operations of the Lexington Police Department, increase knowledge of law enforcement objectives, and to build stronger partnerships with the Town of Lexington community.

The Citizen’s Police Academy Spring 2019 session will begin on March 12, 2019 and will meet on Tuesday evenings for nine weeks, with a week off for spring break.

Classes will be held at the Lexington Police Department’s training facility with some off site locations visited as well.

Classes will meet at 6:00 p.m. and end at 8:00 p.m. each night.

The Lexington Police Department Citizen’s Police Academy graduation ceremony will be on May 14, 2019 and will be held at the Town of Lexington Municipal Complex.

Qualified applicants must be eighteen years of age, a resident or business owner in the Town of Lexington and successfully submit to a background check to be completed by the department.

Applications can be downloaded on the Lexington Police Department website and the Citizens Police Academy class is limited to 25 participants.

For more information or to download the application, please visit the Lexington Police Department website.

If you have any questions, please contact PFC. Jen Klinsic at 803-359-6022 or by email at jklinsic@lexsc.com.