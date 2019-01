Richland Co. authorities search for suspect accused in Exxon robbery

The Richland County’s Sheriff’s Office is looking for an armed robbery suspect.

Deputies say a man walked into the Exxon gas station on Rabon Road walked up to the clerk, showed what looked like a gun in his waistband to the clerk and grabbed money from the register drawer.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC