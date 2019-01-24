Richland deputies search for Pitt Stop robbery suspect

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Local authorities are seeking the help of the public in identifying a robbery suspect.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department released this video of a man walking into the Pitt Stop on Two Notch Road around nine in the morning January 18th , unzipping his jacket to imply he had a weapon and fled once the clerk gave him money.

If you have any information that can help in this case, you’re urged to call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC