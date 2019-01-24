Richland deputies search for Pitt Stop robbery suspect

Rochelle Dean,

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Local authorities are seeking the help of the public in identifying a robbery suspect.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department released this video of a man walking into the Pitt Stop on Two Notch Road around nine in the morning January 18th , unzipping his jacket to imply he had a weapon and fled once the clerk gave him money.

If you have any information that can help in this case, you’re urged to call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC

Categories: Local News, News, Richland
Tags: ,
Share

Related

Richland Co. authorities search for suspect accuse...
Ex-SC corrections officer accused of stabbing inma...
Orangeburg deputies investigating suspicious car c...
Man wanted for robbery of Exxon gas station on Rab...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android