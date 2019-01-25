A perfect way to warm your belly on a cool Sunday afternoon

Tyler Ryan and Claire Richardson learn about the 4th Annual Lexington County Chili Cook-off

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – For the fourth year, chili cookers from all over the State meet at the Ice House Amphitheater in Lexington on Sunday for the Lexington County Chili Cook-Off.

Event creator and owner of The Old Mill Brew Pub, John Clinger said that over 30 cookers will compete in the event which celebrates its fourth year. According to Clinger, admission to the event is $10.00 and is an “all you can eat” afternoon with all sorts of chili, beverages, and live music.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Town of Lexington’s Adopt-a-Cop program, the Cancer of Many Colors organization, and other local charities.

Lexington County Blowfish founder Bill Shanahan, who has once again partnered with Clinger, says that “the Blowfish are always seeking ways to give back to our communities…”

Gates for the event open at 12:00 PM on Sunday afternoon, and the weather promises to be cool – or day I say it “chilly,” with a ton of sunshine.