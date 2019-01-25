Housing Authority: Allen-Benedict residents may not return

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Friday afternoon former Columbia Mayor and attorney for the Columbia Housing Authority spoke with media members regarding the future of Allen-Benedict Court and the fate of its residents.

In today’s news conference Coble announced that residents will not be allowed to return to the Allen Benedict Court property.

Coble added that the residents are being given vouchers for other Section 8 housing under the Housing Authority’s jurisdiction but there is no time table on how long that process will take.

The former mayor said the facility has not been condemned at this time.

He also said there are no resignations from Columbia Housing Authority leadership expected at this time.

Last week two people were found dead at Allen Benedict Court.

An inspection by the Columbia Fire Department revealed a laundry list of violations including gas leaks.

That prompted the evacuation of more than 400 residents from the property.