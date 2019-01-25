Richland County man sentenced to four years for child pornography

Quintara Hatten,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A Richland County man was sentenced to four year in prison for possessing more than 1,300 files of child pornography.

Richard D. Albert, pleaded guilty in August 2018 to one count of third degree, sexual exploitation of a minor.

Albert was sentenced Jan, 23.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Albert’s home in Richland County where 19 computer-related devices were seized. A forensic examination of the seized devices led to the discovery of over 1,300 files containing child pornography which were spread over 14 of the 19 seized devices.

