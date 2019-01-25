West Columbia Police seeking help from public of identifying man who robbed Raceway gas station

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The West Columbia Police Department is seeking help in identifying a male who robbed the Raceway on Jan, 19.

The unidentified male entered the Raceway at 2526 Augusta Road in West Columbia around 9:30 am, threatening the clerk with a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a slightly heavy set black male in his late 30’s or 40’s wearing light sneakers, khaki pants, and a red hoodie with a black skull cap.

Investigators are seeking any information as to the identity of the suspect involved.

If you have any information about this incident or can identify the individual in the photo you are urged to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888- CRIME SC

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.