Federal employees to receive a complimentary pair of tickets to SC Philharmonic concert

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Philharmonic wants to help Federal employees by offering them a chance to see a Masterworks series concert.

The South Carolina Philharmonic will present the 4th concert of the 2018/2019 Masterworks Series Saturday, February 9, featuring pieces by Berlioz, Bizet and Tomasi, say officials.

According to officials, Federal employees will receive a complimentary pair of tickets at the Koger Center Box Office (1051 Greene St, Columbia). Their office hours are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

I.D. will need to be presented at the box office for confirmation.

In a release, officials commented on the decision to offer free admission, Executive Director Rhonda Hunsinger said “We hope that our concert can provide a brief respite from the uncertainties families are facing while the federal government is shut down.”

Symphonie Fanstastique! features Romantic French epics. The namesake piece is a narrative composition by Berlioz in which our protagonist, The Artist, finds his love is unrequited. Distraught, he attempts to poison himself with opium, but ends up having a vivid and lively dream. Symphonie Fantastique premiered in Paris in 1830.

Tickets are on sale at The Koger Center Box Office now through February 9.