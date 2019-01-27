Staley recaps off week, previews Monday’s game vs. Vandy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – In what will be their first game in a week, No. 19 Carolina hosts Vanderbilt Monday night after having not played since their 79-65 win against No. 25 Missouri.

Dawn Staley spoke on Sunday to sum up what her team did in their down time, taking two days off, and why she wasn’t happy with everyone after their final practice before Monday’s tip.

USC (13-5, 5-1 SEC) faces the Commodores (6-13, 1-5) at 7:00 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena Monday night.