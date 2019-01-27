Staley recaps off week, previews Monday’s game vs. Vandy

Greg Brzozowski,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – In what will be their first game in a week, No. 19 Carolina hosts Vanderbilt Monday night after having not played since their 79-65 win against No. 25 Missouri.

Dawn Staley spoke on Sunday to sum up what her team did in their down time, taking two days off, and why she wasn’t happy with everyone after their final practice before Monday’s tip.

USC (13-5, 5-1 SEC) faces the Commodores (6-13, 1-5) at 7:00 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena Monday night.

Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks
Tags:
Share

Related

Kingston evaluates Gamecocks baseball after openin...
Carolina baseball closes first weekend of full pra...
Samuel, Renfrow make impact as Senior Bowl week cl...
South Carolina Comes Up Shy at Oklahoma State, 74-...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android