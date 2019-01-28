Back to SEC play, Martin gets Gamecocks ready for top-ranked Tennessee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Following a one game break from SEC play, USC returns to conference play in a big way Tuesday night.

The Gamecocks will look to stay perfect at home in league action and win their fifth-straight at Colonial Life Arena, but have to get by No. 1 Tennessee to do so.

The Volunteers remain in the top spot of the latest Associated Press Top 25 unveiled Monday, receiving 48 of 64 first place votes. Before last week, the Vols had yet to lead the poll since February 2008.

Rick Barnes’ team has won 14-straight games, one off the longest winning streak in program history, achieved in the 1922-23 season. At 18-1 and 6-0 in the conference, UT’s lone loss came to then No. 2 Kansas November 24. They are one of only three teams in the power five conferences still undefeated in league play, joined by fellow Southeastern squad No. 19 LSU and Washington in the Pac-12.

USC (10-9, 5-1 SEC) is tied for third in the conference with No. 9 Kentucky and played a pair of competitive games against Tennessee a year ago. Carolina lost 70-63 on their home court to the then-No. 21 Volunteers on January 20, 2018. Frank Martin’s guys then only lost by three in Knoxville the next month, dropping to the No. 18 Vols 70-67 on February 13, 2018.

Martin summed up the similarities between the two teams at his Monday press conference, something Barnes did on purpose as he built his program in the Gamecocks’ image.

ABC Columbia Sports will have complete coverage of the game as Carolina hosts Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena.