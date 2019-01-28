Noah Campbell named preseason all-American by Baseball America

Mike Gillespie,

DURHAM, N.C. – Gamecock baseball sophomore Noah Campbell was named to Baseball America’s Preseason All-America second team, the publication announced this morning (Monday, Jan. 28).

Campbell is coming off a freshman season in which he hit .270 with three doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 RBI. The Durham, N.C., native was 7-for-8 in stolen base attempts and had a .372 on-base percentage. Campbell recorded 15 multi-hit games and four multi-RBI performances. He hit .286 in conference contests with 11 runs scored.

This past summer, Campbell hit .364 with seven doubles, six home runs and 26 RBI for Yarmouth-Dennis in the Cape Cod League.

This is the third-straight year that a Gamecock has earned Preseason All-America honors by Baseball America. Last year, Carlos Cortes was a third-team selection, while Wil Crowe earned third-team honors in 2017.

The Gamecocks open the 2019 season on Friday, Feb. 15 against Liberty. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

