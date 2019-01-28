Richland County deputies searching for five burglary suspects who robbed used car dealer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the community’s help is identifying five suspects wanted for burglary.

Richland County deputies responded to a burglary at Sloan Motors on Jan. 19, around 9:30 p.m.

After reviewing the business security cameras, the suspects broke into the business and sole numerous items, to include paper tags from the car dealership.

If anyone recognizes the suspects in the video or knows any information about this burglary, please call 1-888-CRIME-SC.