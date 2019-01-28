Students at Pelion Middle School raised $1,000 for St. Jude Hospital

PELION, S.C. (WOLO) – Students at Pelion Middle School raised a generous donation of $1,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Seventh-grade students formulated the idea for a fundraiser during their Genius Hour.

Genius Hour, is an inquiry-based project held one hour a week wherein students brainstorm to solve solve school and community issues.

The students elected to start the fundraiser with a student-led Winter Wonderland Dance. They ordered supplies, arranged food, decorated, and set up and maintained stations that offered face painting and green screen photos.

Student organizers include Trinity Bruner, Jamal McKennan, Tye Murphy and Charlie Spires.