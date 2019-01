Sumter man fakes kidnapping to blackmail his mother for $130

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – A Sumter man is charged with blackmailing his own mother.

Emmanuel Franklin, 19, reportedly extorted his mother for $130. Franklin caused his mother to believe he would be killed by kidnappers if she did not put the money into a mailbox on Bagnal Drive in Sumter.

Franklin told officers later he made up the story to receive $130 from his mother.