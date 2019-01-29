Camden Police arrest individuals suspected of using gas pump skimmers

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County dispatched received a call on Jan. 26 around 3 a.m. from a concerned citizen in regards to suspicious individuals at gas pumps on 715 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Camden.

Once Camden Police officer’s were dispatched, upon arrival they located several individuals in a black Infiniti SUV.

The officer noticed an individual on the passenger side throw a plastic bag into the parking lot, he secured the bag and notified other officers to respond to the scene.

The bag contained a total of 11 “gas pump skimmers”.

All individuals were arrested at that time.

Further investigations found two additional skimmers which were already inside of two gas pumps.

Also, a fifth suspect was identified but not located at the time. Camden Police Department currently has outstanding warrants for the fifth suspect.

Each suspect apprehended has been charged with one count of criminal conspiracy, financial identity fraud, and 13 counts of possession of financial transaction card forgery device.

Each suspect has had a bond set at $119,000 for their charges.