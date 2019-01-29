Deputies: Bowman man arrested on attempted murder charges, club shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C.(WOLO) – Orangeburg deputies announced that a Bowman man is facing multiple attempted murder charges in connection with Sunday’s club shooting and other shootings.

Dajour Maurice Hall, 26, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Hall also faces charges levied against him by the Bowman Police Department, including nine counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, two counts of malicious injury to personal property, and one count of firing into a dwelling.

Hall was apprehended early Sunday when Club Atlantis security officers called 911 to report a man with a gun inside the Orangeburg nightclub.

As officers from the three agencies converged on the facility, they heard shots being fired as club-goers fled the area.

A man with a gun in his hand was seen getting into a vehicle, which then sped off with officers in pursuit.

In the strip mall near Chestnut Street’s Fire Station Number 2, the vehicle abruptly stopped and three individuals fled on foot.

The OCSO deputies captured the driver after a brief chase.

However, the gunman fled behind the mall and onto George Street where he was located by an ODPS K9 unit. A handgun was detected by the K9 officer about underneath a nearby vehicle.

During the shooting inside the club, a male was struck several times and is being treated at a Midlands hospital, OCSO Victim’s Advocate Amy Rinkenberger told the court.

Meantime, Bowman police had been searching for Hall since a pair of Jan. 5 shootings in which multiple people were shot at, including a dwelling where a three-year-old child and other children reside.

Hall was ordered from the court following an outburst of profanity as bond was denied.

Ravenell said the Highway Patrol and ODPS deserve a round of thanks for their part in preventing Hall from escaping.