Deputies: Suspect arrested in Pitt Stop armed robbery

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies arrested a man in connection of a Pitt Stop robbery off Augusta Road on Jan. 11 around 7:20 p.m.

Antwan Jermaine Martin, 34, of Winnsboro, South Carolina was arrested for the charges of armed robbery, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Officers spoke to a witness who stated the the suspect entered the store, presented a black and sliver handgun and demanded money.

The suspect came behind the counter and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register before fleeing the scene.

Detectives received numerous anonymous tips from the public which helped them to focus their investigation on Antwan Martin.

After four arrest warrants were issued, Martin turned himself into Lexington officers Wednesday morning.

Martin was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center where he was required to appear this afternoon at Lexington County Bond Court.

Martin was given a bond of $16,000 for the above charges.