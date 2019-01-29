Irmo police conducting safety checkpoints on Wednesday

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – The Irmo Police Department will be conducting a Public Safety Checkpoint and increased patrols within the Town of Irmo on Broad River Road, Columbiana Drive, and Lake Murray Boulevard on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

Officers will be conducting the checkpoint in response to collision incidents, traffic complaints, and previous enforcement in this area focused on speeding and unsafe driving practices.

Officers will be checking driver’s licenses, vehicle registration, and insurance.

The Irmo Police Department is committed to providing a safer town through education and enforcement.

