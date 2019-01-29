Postgame breakdown of top-ranked Tennessee’s win over Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Carolina’s Frank Martin, AJ Lawson, and Chris Silva each describe what went wrong in their 92-70 loss to No. 1 Tennessee Tuesday, while Vols head coach Rick Barnes details where his team found success for a program-record tying 15th-straight win.

Following Saturday’s 74-70 loss at Oklahoma State, USC (10-10, 5-2 SEC) has dropped consecutive games for the first time since December 22.

The Gamecocks return to the court Saturday at Georgia (10-10, 1-6 SEC). Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. in Athens.