Deputies: Sumter woman charged with pouring water on sleeping infant child on Facebook

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation of a woman regarding improper treatment of an infant after viewing disturbing images on Facebook.

Numerous concerned persons contacted Sumter County Sheriff’s Office regarding these images.

Caitlin Hardy, 33, was charged with cruelty to children.

Hardy caused ill treatment, unnecessary pain and suffering, and/or deprivation of necessary sustenance upon a nine-month old baby.

Hardy poured a bottle of water on the nine-month-old female infant while the infant was sleeping. After being poured with water the second time, the infant woke up coughing.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office notified the Sumter County Department of Social Services in order for investigations to be conducted into the matter for the benefit and safely of all children in this home.

Sheriff Anthony Davis said, “The charge against this defendant will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law”.