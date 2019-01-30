Orangeburg deputies arrest a woman charged with attempted murder after running over her sister

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A North woman has been charged after intentionally running over her sister.

Kacie Carrigg, 35, has been charged with one count of attempted murder in connection with a incident in December 2018.

The victim’s father told the court the victim suffered extensive injuries.

SC Highway Patrol troopers were called to an Edisto Drive business where witnesses said a woman had been run over in what was initially believed to have been a hit and run.

It was determined the incident would be handled by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office when SCHP investigators learned the woman was struck intentionally.

Orangeburg County investigators learned that witnesses saw Carrigg arguing with her step-sister prior to the incident. The witnesses identified Carrigg as the driver in the vehicle that hit and dragged the victim underneath that vehicle.

Investigators also located security video that corroborated the witnesses’ statements concerning the incident.

Bond was denied for Carrigg.

If convicted, Carrigg could face up to 30 years in prison.