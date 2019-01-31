Deputies: Gaston man charged with connection of convenience store shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Lexington County deputies have charged a Gaston man in connection to shooting outside a convenience store Sunday night.

Jaquan Tomarsh Mack, 23, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle and possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

“Based on evidence gathered at the scene and interviews conducted since the incident, Mack had an argument with someone at a convenience store in the 3800 block of Highway 321,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Mack fired multiple shots from a car he was riding in toward the car the two victims were riding in as both cars drove away from the store.”

Neither of the victims suffered a life-threatening injury, according to Koon.

Mack is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.