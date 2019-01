Deputies: Orangeburg teen charged with criminal sexual misconduct

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – SC Law Enforcement Division agents arrested a 16-year-old Orangeburg resident in connection to an incident October 2018 incident in Bamberg.

The teen was charged as an adult with one count of criminal sexual conduct – first degree with aggravated force.

The teen was booked and released form the Bamberg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.