Deputies: Second suspect charged in pistol-whipping assault in December

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg deputies arrested a second suspect wanted in a December pistol-whipping assault has been taken into custody.

Quinton Bookard, 27, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

His bond was set at $12,000.

Charlene Davis, 25, was charged last week with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in connection with the same case.

Davis was taken into custody on January 21 after Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to Davis residence in regards to someone shooting at her house.

Wwarrants for Bookard and Davis were obtained in December after a man was beaten by the duo and others.

The victim told investigators he had driven an acquaintance to a remote location on Dec. 10, 2018 but stopped short of driving the entire length of the road due to pot holes.

The acquaintance got out to walk the rest of the way, but called the victim on his cell phone saying he was cold.

Once the victim had driven toward the end of the road where the acquaintance said he was located, several individuals charged the car after emerging from behind nearby shrubbery.

The victim was dragged from the car and beaten after he had become stuck after slamming into a brick pump house in his effort to flee.

