Orangeburg deputies looking for two women wanted in credit card theft

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying a pair of women after a stolen credit card was used at a local business.

An Orangeburg man called 911 on January 19 after discovering his wallet had been taken from his vehicle, which was parked at a St. Matthews Road business.

They said when he returned to his vehicle, he discovered his vehicle’s interior seemed to have been rummaged through yet nothing appeared missing.

It was only on January 19th that the wallet was discovered missing and new charges began appearing on his credit cards.

The stolen credit cards were used to make more than $2,000 in purchases at Walmart in Orangeburg as well as gas stations and other locations.

Walmart store video provided to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators depicts two women exiting the North Road business who are wanted for questioning in the case.

If anyone has any information on the subjects or the case, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.