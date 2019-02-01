Wrongful Death and a third lawsuit filed against the Columbia Housing Authority

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The Columbia Housing Authority faces two new lawsuits. One of them being a wrongful death claim on behalf of the estate of Derrick Roper, the 30-year-old who died in his Allen Benedict Court apartment last month. In Allen Benedict Court Apartment building J is where Roper and Calvin Witherspoon, Jr. died because of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Richland County Coroner. Another lawsuit filed this morning is for the man who lived in-between the two men who died,Robert Ballard.

Both lawsuits allege that the Columbia Housing Authority knew about the high levels of poisonous gases like carbon monoxide, hydrogen cyanide and natural gas leaking from the appliances and gas lines; and yet CHA was grossly negligent, careless and reckless.

“We filed two lawsuits. We actually represent more than two. We just have only, at this point, filed two lawsuits. We represent as many as, at this point, three others,” Roald Stanley said, an attorney representing both Roper’s estate and Ballard.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Roper describes the loss his mother has faced since her son’s death. Stating she’s lost his companionship, causing her to “endure great mental anguish, anxiety and suffering indescribable grief, shock and sorrow.

“Mr. Roper was not married and had no children. The next in line as his statutory beneficiary would be his parents. And in this case, he only has a living mother,” Stanley said.

The Columbia Housing Authority has not been served the two lawsuits yet but once they are delivered the housing authority has 30 days respond.

“Again, we regret all of this but know that there are going to be many legal issues as a result of this,” Bob Coble said, an attorney for the Housing Authority.

The board of commissioners is planning on meeting on Wednesday at noon to discuss an independent investigation into exactly what happened and how two people ended up dead.