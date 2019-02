Pedestrian killed in Sumter wreck

SUMTER,SC (WOLO)- Troopers are investigating a wreck that killed a female pedestrian in Sumter Saturday night.

Officials say Sandy Johns,35, of Sumter died Sunday morning from her injuries.

Johns was hit by a vehicle on US 15 North, in Sumter, at about 6:50 pm on Saturday , according to troopers.

An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday at The Medical University of South Carolina.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.