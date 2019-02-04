Deputies: Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Little Caesars

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for Armed Robbery.

On Jan. 29, at approximately 9:45 p.m., a suspect entered the Little Caesars at 2000 Clemson Road and robbed the business at gun point.

The suspect did take money from the business before fleeing. Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect involved with the Armed Robbery, please contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

All tips can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can earn up to $1,000.