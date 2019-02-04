Richland County deputies searching for suspect in Exxon gas station robbery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for Armed Robbery.

On Jan. 27, at approximately 8 a.m., a suspect entered the A One Express Exxon Station at 163 Rabon Road and robbed the business at gun point.

The suspect did take money from the cash register before fleeing in a silver colored SUV. Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect involved with the Armed Robbery, please contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

All tips can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can earn up to $1,000.