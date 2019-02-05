Bank robbery suspect still on the run, one suspect in custody after being shot by officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– A suspect shot and one suspect is still on the loose. Multiple local and state agencies blocked off Forest Drive most of the day, looking for a suspect wanted in connection to the South Carolina Federal Credit Union armed robbery.

Around 10 this morning police say a man and woman entered South Carolina Federal Credit Union and demanded money. The woman took off with a backpack full of cash and got into this stolen gold Toyota from Georgia, but a truck hit her head-on and an officer shot her.

“As soon as she’s cleared to go to jail that’s where she’s going to be going,” Forest Police Chief Gene Sealy said.

About eight bank employees and a few customers were inside the Credit Union when it happened but no one was hurt.

“We thought this individual had taken hostages inside the bank, as it turned out the subject fled out the back door,” Sealy said.

Police say the man ditched what he was wearing during the robbery. Forest Acres police along with several other local and state agencies have been combing through the forest acres neighborhood. K9 teams, helicopters and other aircraft circled the area looking for the suspect.

“He went here in the bank armed and ready to do business, so as far as we know he still has that gun so we’re being cautious,” Sealy said. Chief Sealy hopes now that people are getting home from work, someone might see something that’s a little off– like a cracked door or footage from their surveillance cameras, which will be exactly what they need to catch him.

“Law enforcement is still going to be looking for him. And we’ll be here all night looking for him,” Sealy said.

Again, law enforcement is asking for your help… they say take a look at his picture, they say any tip, no matter how big or small might lead to his arrest.