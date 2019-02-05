Cayce Department of Public Safety seeking identity of vehicle used in auto dealership burglary

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with Cayce Department of Public Safely are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle pictured and/or the whereabouts of a stolen grill.

A number of items along with this custom stainless steel grill were taken during a burglary at 1255 Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce, South Carolina between 1/29/2019 and 1/30/2019.

The pictured vehicle is believed to be a burgundy 2018/2019 GMC Yukon or similar vehicle. It was reportedly occupied by an unknown white male and unknown white female and is a vehicle of interest in this investigation.

If you have any information concerning this vehicle or the stolen items, please contact Cayce SC Department of Public Safety at (803) 794-0456 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC