Gamecocks unveil Long Football Operations Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Carolina football program opened the doors to their brand new home Monday, showing the media where the future of their program will be housed. The Cyndi and Kenneth Long Family Football Operations Center is modernizing the Gamecocks and giving them an advantage they believe will translate to the field, win column, and beyond.

Costing $50 million, construction began during March 2017 and reached completion in January 2019. The players got their first glimpse of their new digs after returning from Christmas break and have quickly settled in to the 110,000 square foot building. 20,000 square feet of that belongs to a two-story weight room fit with custom racks designed specifically for USC.

Training facilities include a cold and hot tub as well as an underwater treadmill. The new locker room is also connected to the indoor practice facility, while the outdoor field is also just outside the door. Will Muschamp stressed that the flow of their new layout will lead to much better production and results moving forward for the health and condition of their program.

All the Gamecocks’ coaches have their offices present in the building, along with 11 team and position meeting rooms.

Then there’s the extra bells and whistles for the players, which include a game room, video game consoles, a movie theater, a barber shop, and the Darius Rucker sound studio.

Carolina returns to work, starting spring practice later this month.