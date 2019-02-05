Lexington County announces new Fire Service chief

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The County of Lexington has named Mark A. Davis as the new Lexington County Fire Service fire chief, replacing former Fire Chief Brad Cox, who retired Jan. 25, 2019.

Davis began his fire service career in 1991 as a volunteer firefighter in his hometown of Eutawville, S.C. After graduating from the South Carolina Fire Academy recruit school in 1992, Davis became a paid firefighter/EMT for the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

In 1995, Davis joined the Charleston Fire Department, serving in positions of increasing responsibility including firefighter, driver, captain, battalion chief in operations, safety officer, director of training, and assistant chief of special operations. Eventually, Davis was promoted to the department’s deputy fire chief before he retired in 2017.

During his time at the Charleston Fire Department, Davis worked to redevelop the department following the events of the Sofa Super Store Fire in 2007, which claimed the lives of nine CFD firefighters. Davis spearheaded efforts to focus on firefighter safety, peer support teams and high-impact, hands-on training programs for incoming and existing firefighters.