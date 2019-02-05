Lexington man sentenced to 28 years in prison for 2018 fatal shooting

Kenneil Mitchell,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say a murder suspect has been sentenced to 28 years in prison after a fatal shooting in 2018.

Authorities say Eddie Bass III, 30, from Lexington, pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter last week.

Investigators say on January 31, Bass fatally shot the victim, Malcolm Jones, 27, on Blackville Road after an argument.

Bass was transported to the Department of Corrections without parole.

According to state law, voluntary manslaughter is a no parole offense.

Lexington Co. deputies say Eddie Bass III is sentenced to 28 years in prison for a fatal shooting in 2018. Lexington Co. Detention Center

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Tags:
Share

Related

Gas prices drop down to 3 cents in Columbia, still...
Monday marks one year since the fatal Amtrak train...
PALSS offers free and confidential HIV testing and...
Attempted murder suspects arrested, still wanted f...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android