Lexington man sentenced to 28 years in prison for 2018 fatal shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say a murder suspect has been sentenced to 28 years in prison after a fatal shooting in 2018.

Authorities say Eddie Bass III, 30, from Lexington, pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter last week.

Investigators say on January 31, Bass fatally shot the victim, Malcolm Jones, 27, on Blackville Road after an argument.

Bass was transported to the Department of Corrections without parole.

According to state law, voluntary manslaughter is a no parole offense.