Orangeburg home invasion suspect arrested in Tennessee

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg deputies arrested the last suspect for taking part in a home invasion has been captured in Tennessee.

Nathaniel Isaiah Roberts, 20, was wanted on four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The Neeses man now faces charges of fugitive from justice in Tennessee.

Roberts and three other men were being sought after a Neeses family reported a 15-year-old teen in the home had been shot during a home invasion that happened on January 29.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Weakley County authorities received a tip that Roberts may in the area, according to a WCSD release.

When confronted, Roberts is said to have fled into a nearby wooded rural area with authorities there in pursuit.

Several hours later, Roberts was spotted about a mile from Dredsen, Tennessee, a town in the northwestern corner of Tennessee.

Roberts will be extradited back to South Carolina at a later date.

The Henry Road man is the last being sought in connection with the home invasion.

Colten Williams, 19; David Williams, 17; and Justin Williams, 25, were arrested last week in the case.

They face the same charges as Roberts.

During a hearing last week, bond was denied on Colten and Davis Williams. Bond was set on Justin Williams at $160,000 cash or surety.