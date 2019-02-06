Deputies: Man arrested after trespassing at local high school, gun and drugs found in car

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announces the arrest of Jarelle Trevor Woodhouse.

Woodhouse is charged with possession of a stolen weapon, having a weapon on school property, a narcotics violation and simple possession of marijuana.

On February 5th at 9:30 a.m. the Richland County Sheriff’s Department School Resource Officers (SROs) at Blythewood High School noticed Woodhouse walking from the hallway towards the main office. At that time, the SROs recognized Woodhouse as being the person who reportedly was visiting local schools without reason.

He was taken into the SROs office and identified himself as the man, who had previously been identified as having attempted to gain admittance into at least one additional Richland Two school for no apparent reason.

Woodhouse was placed on trespass from all Richland Two properties per school and district administration’s request. The SROs then escorted him out of the building to his vehicle where deputies located a firearm stolen out of Alabama, narcotics and marijuana.

Woodhouse was transported to the Alvin S. Glen Detention Center.