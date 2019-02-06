BREAKING: Female accomplice of Forest Acres bank robbery behind bars, police say

Quintara Hatten,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Forest Acres Police Department have identified a female in her role of the armed robbery at SC Federal Credit Union in Forest Acres.

Daisy Ester Feliberty, of Kissimmee, FL was arrested yesterday and is being charged with armed robbery, kidnapping (6 counts), and possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a stolen handgun.

Feliberty bond will be set February 7th at the Richland County Bond Court at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Categories: Local News, News, Richland
Share

Related

New emojis include more diversity
South Carolina senator reintroduces abortion ban b...
DMV office named after SC Medal of Honor recipient...
Lawmakers learn about interested parties in purcha...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android