BREAKING: Female accomplice of Forest Acres bank robbery behind bars, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Forest Acres Police Department have identified a female in her role of the armed robbery at SC Federal Credit Union in Forest Acres.

Daisy Ester Feliberty, of Kissimmee, FL was arrested yesterday and is being charged with armed robbery, kidnapping (6 counts), and possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a stolen handgun.

Feliberty bond will be set February 7th at the Richland County Bond Court at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.