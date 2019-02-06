Program highlights benefits of shared parenting

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–A shared parenting event at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center shed light on the child benefits of 50-50 custody.

Capitol for Kids is part of the *fathers rights movement* and *equal shared parenting* tour aims to spark legislative change and ensure children have equal access to both fit and loving parents, regardless of marital or relationship status of the parents.

Capitol for Kids not only helps to educate parents on the benefits of equal and shared parenting but legislators, community leaders and health professionals too.