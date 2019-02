Columbia Housing Authority accepting donations for displaced Allen-Benedict Court residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Residents of Allen Benedict Court apartments still need your help as they await permanent housing.

The Columbia Housing Authority says they’re accepting donations of food, clothing, hygienic items like shampoo, soap, and monetary donations.

If you would like to help donations can be dropped off at the Cecil Tillis Center on Simkins Lane in Columbia.