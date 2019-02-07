Deputies: Two men charged in the murder of a missing Sumter man

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Two men have been charged with murder the November shooting death of Chester “Rock” Stavis.

Parrish Raquan Pollard, 21, and Madison Jared Scriven, 34, were taken into custody early Thursday morning and charged with murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Stavis’ body was found November 2018 in a waterway near Dicks and Rast street in Sumter.

He was reported missing by family members. The autopsy determined Stavis died of a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Tips received help identify the suspects. According to statements, Stavis’ death was the result of a robbery gone bad.

Pollard is additionally charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Pollard and Scriven are being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.