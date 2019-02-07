Disbarred attorney wanted for the murder of his elderly mother in Georgia

Quintara Hatten,

ATLANTA, G.A. – The U.S Marshals Service in Atlanta is asking for the public’s assistance in locating and apprehending Richard V. Merritt, for the alleged murder of his mother in DeKalb County, G.A.

Merritt is a disbarred attorney and has fled the area after cutting off his ankle monitor and failing to surrender himself to authorities for a previous conviction in Cobb County, G.A.

On February 2, Merritt’s elderly mother was found dead and her vehicle was missing.

Merritt’s vehicle was recovered at the scene.

The vehicle he may be driving is a 2009 silver Lexus RX350 bearing G.A. plates CBC6004.

Merritt may be attempting to allude law enforcement by changing his appearance to include shaving his head. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

For further information, please contact Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force at (770) 508-2500. Tip information may also be called into the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332 or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.

