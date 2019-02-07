Lawmakers: South Carolina prison bills need work

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Senate lawmakers say legislation to reform South Carolina’s prison facilities are urgent and require more work and public input.

Members of the Senate Corrections and Penology Committee met Thursday to discuss prison reform bills but said they need more time before presenting the measures to the full Senate.

One bill creates a misdemeanor offense for bringing and or using a cellphone or other communication device on prison grounds.

The other bill would allow early release for “no parole offense” eligible inmates who complete 65 percent of their sentence.

Committee Chairman Sen. Shane Martin of Spartanburg said the bills would probably be the biggest legislation his committee takes up this year and said there is too much as stake to move quickly.