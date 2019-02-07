Post a ‘Shelfie’ for Disney’s Magic of Storytelling

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–We here at ABC Columbia, along with our sponsor Children’s Dental Group, want every child to have the chance to open a book and open their imagination

Too many children don’t have books at home or at school.

Disney and ABC are donating up to one million books to children in need through their partnership with First Book.

ABC Columbia invites you to join the “Magic of Storytelling” now through March 31st.

All you have to do is take a selfie with a book and post it to Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag Magic Of Storytelling.

Post your shelfie and Disney will donate a new book to First Book.

And we’d like to see your ‘shelfies’ click on the Magic of Storytelling for information and submit your photo.

