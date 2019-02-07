RCSD: Two men charged with counts of financial identity fraud, card readers found in home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Financial Crimes investigators obtained two warrants for Quiendell Mack following a report of financial identity fraud on two different occasions.

On Feb. 4, Richland County Sheriff’s Departments Special Response Team and investigator’s from the Financial Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at Mack’s residence at the 200 block of Windsor Point Road.

During the search warrant of the location, investigators located two stolen guns and over 3 pounds of marijuana. They also located numerous items inside the residence to include a credit card embossing machine, two financial card readers/writer devices, approximately 85 cards (some were prepaid cards which were loaded).

Paperwork containing card number information was also recovered from the residence. It was further determined that Roland Oliver, who also resides at the residence, was also involved in the criminal activity.

Mack was charged with two counts of financial identity fraud, Possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of stolen guns.

Oliver was charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of the stolen guns, and criminal possession of a financial forgery device.

Both suspects were transported to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.